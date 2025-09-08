Jurassic World Rebirth is closing in on cracking the all-time top 90 highest-grossing films worldwide. It has crossed the $860 million mark at the worldwide box office and is on the verge of surpassing the highest-grossing Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Scarlett Johansson’s movie earned worldwide after the 10th weekend?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the Scarlett Johansson-led Jurassic World movie collected $530K on its 10th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. This was collected across 819 theaters in North America. Therefore, the sci-fi action flick’s domestic collection is $339.06 million.

Jurassic World Rebirth still holds strong in Japan, and due to that, it has scored winning numbers overseas on its tenth weekend. With a 50% decline, the film has raked in $2.3 million on its 10th weekend at the international box office, bringing the collection to $521.9 million over 82 markets. Allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection of this Scarlett Johansson-starrer is $860.9 million.

Check out the latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide collection.

North America – $339.1 million

International – $521.8 million

Worldwide – $860.9 million

Inches away from beating the highest-grossing Guardians of the Galaxy movie!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is the highest-grossing Guardians of the Galaxy movie. It is also the highest-grossing film of James Gunn. The MCU flick collected $863.75 million in its global run and is the 92nd highest-grossing film ever. Jurassic World Rebirth is just $3 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and becoming the 92nd highest-grossing film ever.

According to reports, the Scarlett Johansson-led movie is expected to earn $870 million in its worldwide run if it holds strong in Japan. Therefore, it has the chance to crack the all-time top 90 and beat Wolf Warrior 2’s $870.3 million global haul. Jurassic World Rebirth, made on a budget of $180 million, has gained approximately $411 million in profit so far and counting. The film was released on July 2 and is also available on digital platforms.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps North America Box Office Day 45: Surpasses This Spider-Man Film To Be 34th Highest-Grossing Superhero Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News