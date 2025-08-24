The excitement about Avengers: Doomsday is rising each passing day as Marvel begins shooting this next epic chapter of the film universe. Fans are hoping for a surprising return in the upcoming movie. One of the biggest questions that keeps coming up is whether we will see Scarlett Johansson again as Natasha Romanoff.

Recently, some reports from an X handle suggested that she could be seen in the film, which quickly raised hopes. Scroll down to get more details.

Scarlett Johansson Speaks On Her Marvel Future

Ever since news about Avengers Doomsday started making rounds, fans have been excited to see Natasha Romanoff’s return. The claims from an X handle added fuel to this hope. The post reads, “Scarlett Johansson will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. She will not appear as Black Widow.”

Scarlett Johansson will appear in “Avengers Doomsday” She will not appear as Black Widow Source @BeyondReporter_ pic.twitter.com/qwNld4HvCG — Marvel Update (@update_marvel) August 22, 2025

With this in mind, the makers might envision something similar to Robert Downey Jr. returning as Dr. Doom. However, Scarlett addressed the question in her Vanity Fair cover story. The actress mentioned that she misses her Marvel family, but does not see herself returning to the role of Natasha. She explained, “It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play.” Scarlett added that Natasha’s story felt complete, and it would not be right to undo that for fans.

Most remember that at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Natasha sacrificed herself on Vormir for the Soul Stone so that the Avengers could obtain it. That is a fitting end for the character and should remain as it is.

Scarlett Johansson’s Recent Film A massive Hit At The Box Office

Besides playing a crucial role in the Marvel franchise, Scarlett Johansson has also been part of major films, and her latest film was a massive hit at the box office. For those who might not know, Scarlett was part of Jurassic World Rebirth, which was released on July 4, 2025. As per Box Office Mojo, the film has made a worldwide collection of $830.7 million so far.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Andrew Garfield Broke Silence On Rumors That His Romance With Emma Stone Inspired La La Land

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News