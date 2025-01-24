Robert Downey Jr. pulled the most Iron Man move ever—he told Disney, “Nah, I’m good,” regarding an Oscar campaign for Avengers: Endgame. Disney had rolled out the red carpet for nearly every category—Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design, you name it. But when it came to RDJ’s iconic final act as Tony Stark? No campaign. And here’s the kicker: that was his choice.

“There was some talk about [an Oscar campaign], and I said, ‘Let’s not,’” Downey casually dropped on The Howard Stern Show. He waved off the idea of chasing the Academy’s love just like that.

Marvel fans went ballistic. Endgame was the emotional send-off for Tony Stark, and Downey delivered a performance that hit every note—sarcastic quips, emotional depth, and that devastating finale. Fans wanted the Academy to pay attention, but Downey? He was already out the door.

It turns out that RDJ didn’t care about an Oscar campaign. For him, his work spoke loud enough. That didn’t sit well with Iron Man director Jon Favreau, who had been hyping up Downey’s shot at a nomination since day one.

“He has my vote for sure,” Favreau told Variety. He praised Downey’s decade-long transformation as Stark, calling it a “thoughtful arc” that set the gold standard for superhero performances. But RDJ wasn’t looking for trophies—he was all about the work, the character, and the legacy.

Let’s be honest—superhero films and the Oscars have a complicated relationship. Black Panther made history, sure. And Joaquin Phoenix, as Joker, got serious love that year. But most superhero performances? They barely get a nod, let alone a nomination.

Howard Stern said, “Because it’s a superhero movie, they turn [up] their nose at it.” He wasn’t wrong. Despite Michael B. Jordan crushing it in Black Panther and RDJ’s layered farewell in Endgame, the Academy wasn’t biting. And Downey wasn’t about to beg for a seat at their table.

RDJ didn’t need a statue to validate his run as Tony Stark. He launched the MCU, gave fans over a decade of unforgettable moments, and closed the chapter with one of the most epic send-offs in cinema history.

Disney’s For Your Consideration campaign lit up every other category, but Downey answered: “Let’s not.” He let Tony Stark’s legacy stand on its own. No Oscar is necessary.

That’s RDJ—cool, confident, and always playing by his own rules.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Lee Child Revealed Why Tom Cruise Never Returned As Jack Reacher

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News