With Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce finally settled after years of wait, there have been several reports about his romance with girlfriend Ines De Ramon moving forward. Right from engagement and marriage rumors to news about a potential prenup becoming an obstacle in their relationship.

Now, a new report has claimed that Brad is more than committed to his equation with Ines and wants to have a family with her. Even though there are no plans for marriage at the moment, the two are very serious about growing a family together and here’s everything we know about the same.

Is Brad Pitt Planning To Have Kids With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Before Getting Married To Her?

According to In Touch Weekly, the actor is looking forward to having kids with the jewelry designer. Brad is reportedly not a traditional person and he even had all the kids with Angelina before they were married. According to a source, “He sees nothing wrong with that” and is open to it even now.

Meanwhile, a few people around him believe that “getting married was the beginning of the end” for him and the actress which is why he is not in a rush to tie the knot with Ines. Especially not when they are in a very good place without the obligations and responsibilities of a marriage. Regardless of how things ended with Angelina, he regretted having their six children.

The kids are Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. The insider stated, “He adores being a dad and has been pretty open about his desire to have kids with Ines down the line.” As per the report, Brad is aware that he is now in his 60s but he has many friends in that age bracket that are “doing the dad thing all over again” and are “all very happy” doing it.

The source continued, “Brad still feels young and healthy despite his age on paper, and Ines is plenty young,” and added there isn’t a big sense of pressure even though kids are in the plans. “They’re very much in love and confident it will happen when the time is right,” the report further stated.

Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon’s Blooming Romance

Brad and Ines have already moved her stuff into his places and wants her to feel at home wherever they are in an attempt to make her understand how “established and serious” their romance is. The two were first linked back in 2022 and according to reports, the couple have been living together since early 2024. They are often seen holding hands and out on dates.

