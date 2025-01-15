A French woman found herself scammed out of $850K after falling for a con artist posing as Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt. Despite the obvious Atlantic Ocean separating her from the Los Angeles-based Benjamin Button actor, Anne, 53, was convinced she had found love with the multi-millionaire star.

This unexpected love quadrangle — that never truly existed — ended disastrously for Anne, who believed she was dating Pitt while financially supporting his battle against cancer. The scheme began in 2023, back when Anne was still married to her husband — also a millionaire. Anne’s husband’s wealth likely drew the attention of online scammers, who crafted an elaborate scheme convincing her that “Brad” was diagnosed with cancer.

After being approached on Facebook by someone initially posing as Pitt’s mother, she was lured in by declarations of love and a marriage proposal from the fake Pitt. After successfully prompting her to separate from her wealthy spouse and secure a hefty alimony — which the fraudster knew maneuvers to snatch (the title of a Brad Pitt movie, by the way). They claimed they couldn’t access Pitt’s funds for treatment due to a bitter divorce with Angelina Jolie rendering his accounts frozen. The scammer seemed to have a knack for predicting Pitt and Jolie’s real-life legal battles, as just days before, the latter walked away with $80 million via divorce settlement.

To bolster the deception, doctored hospital bed photos featuring Pitt’s face sealed the deal. Anne, fueled by love and sympathy — and without sufficient due diligence — sent a substantial amount to help “Brad” recover. Despite their ongoing texts, Anne never heard Brad’s voice because, much like the real actor, he was “too busy.” The ruse unraveled in 2024 when it finally hit Anne that Pitt was publicly dating Ines de Ramon. Heartbroken and deceived, she sought the help of the police, submitting the images as evidence. The internet, meanwhile, exploded with memes at the sight of these poorly edited pictures and the overall anecdote.

One user insinuated they found the scheme worth a shot, writing, “How do scammers find these women? Asking for a famous friend in the hospital.”

Another joked they were now doubting whether they were actually dating and financially helping Queen Elizabeth II.

Comparisons were drawn to reflect how Edward Norton’s character is similarly fooled by Pitt in Fight Club, with fans quoting a line from the David Fincher movie: “It’s only after we’ve lost everything that we’re free to do anything.”

To summarize the love story between Brad Pitt and Anne from France, it’s clear both endured heartbreak and financial setbacks that impacted their mental well-being. In fact, Anne is currently receiving treatment at a clinic for depression following the exposé, while Pitt appears to be faring better and is focused on his upcoming racing movie, F1.

