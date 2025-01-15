Hailey and Justin Bieber’s love story has seen many ups and downs. The two first met when they were 12 and 14 years old, but they became friends later on. Years later, they rekindled their friendship, which led to a romance that they wanted to never let go of despite endless obstacles in their way.

From online harassment to media narratives, the couple faced it all. Even six years later, they still face a lot of unnecessary negativity from people who refuse to believe in their relationship and marriage. Here’s what the model has previously revealed about people rooting against their love.

Hailey Bieber On People Rooting Against Her Love Story With Justin Bieber

During an October 2020 interview with Vogue Italia, Hailey spoke about a set of people who are actively rooting against her marriage to Justin. “We are all damaged by life, and we live in a society where it is rare to see two people together and be well, functionally,” she started off.

The businesswoman added, “I feel like many more people around us are against our love rather than in favor.” The founder and creative director of Rhode Skin said They don’t believe in it. They don’t believe it will last.” Hailey then revealed that she lets baseless rumors and antics be and does not worry about them since they do not change reality and the truth.

She continued, “It’s the two of us, and together, we have overcome the guilt and shame that a certain evangelical education based on fear had instilled in us.” Hailey stated that she and Justin accept and support each other and do not judge or expect the other to become perfect.

“We free each other with love,” she mused. The socialite also spoke about how people were in disbelief when she and Justin got married at the ages of 22 and 24, respectively. Hailey said that people couldn’t believe he would be willing to commit to someone. She commented, “He wants different things, and if the public doesn’t understand that, then they can all go to hell.”

Hailey Bieber On Romance & Life With Justin Bieber

During the 2020 conversation, she also spoke about how it was essential for her to know that Justin was truly “happy and well” rather than for the pop star to “act alternatively to meet other people’s expectations.” Hailey also divulged how she was the thinker, and he was the feeler in their relationship. “I am logical; he is emotional. He is an artist, and I am a thinker,” she disclosed.

“This balancing of the souls is also sensual,” Hailey concluded. The couple are now parents to a baby boy named Jack Blues. The two announced his birth last year and have been soaking in some time as a family of three.

