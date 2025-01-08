Marriage brings a lot of responsibility and tying the knot young amps the work even more. But the pressure of public and media scrutiny on your life all the time makes things worse. From judgements and assumptions to lies and narratives: Hailey and Justin Bieber have faced it all. The couple tied the knot in 2018 when they were only 22 and 24 years old respectively.

They waded through a lot of hate and unnecessary hounding when they announced they were married. Especially Hailey since she was the woman in the relationship and the world always goes after the female, with blames and swords raised. Here’s what the model previously revealed about the harassment she faced during the early years of her marriage with Justin.

Hailey Bieber On Online Harassment After Marrying Justin

During a 2021 interview with Elle Magazine, Hailey opened up about how hard it was to navigate the first few years of her marriage because of all the vitriol she was facing. “In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide,” she said and added that everyone was in her business, her life, and up her a*s. The Rhode founder asked herself at one point during those tough years, “Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?”

Social media narratives and hate

Anonymous accounts used to spread hate about her on social media and she had to turn off her comments section on Instagram because of all the hounding. Bieber stated someone told her turning off the comments lowers the engagement and she was appalled by the suggestion. “I could give a fuck about engagement! People are terrorizing me,” she further disclosed.

Hailey Bieber On Ups & Downs During Marriage With Justin Bieber

“Engagement, enschagement. I don’t care,” she felt at the time. Hailey also spoke about working on her relationship and marriage with Justin. “I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time,” she said and added that just like every other couple they have little fights that they have to work through sometimes. “It really doesn’t ever feel like work, because I love him so much. I see forever with him,” she mused.

Hailey felt that both her and Justin are grounded by their faith. She added, “I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do.” But regardless of the ups as well as the downs of their story and marriage, they always emerge stronger due to the love they have and the faith the couple continue to share together.

