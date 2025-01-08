Selena Gomez truly ruled the Golden Globes 2025. Whether it was her bond with Salma Hayek and Zoe Saldana or her nominations for Emilia Perez and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, all eyes were on her! She’s currently the happiest with her fiance, Benny Blanco. But does Justin Bieber want to call a truce? Scroll below for all the details!

Wedding Plans!

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez announced their engagement in December 2024. However, according to rumors, the question popped up much earlier, in August. But that’s when Hailey Bieber welcomed her first child with Justin Bieber. To avoid any kind of drama, she decided to delay the announcement.

Selena Gomez has been very open about her love life on social media. But she’s kept it under wraps for a long time. There is a possibility that she could end up getting married in an intimate ceremony. However, she is extremely close to Hollywood celebrities like Martin Short, Steve Martin, Zoe Saldana, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Aniston. So, the event could also become a star-studded affair.

Will Justin Bieber be invited to Selena Gomez’s wedding?

As per a report by RadarOnline, “Justin would like to be friends – he genuinely has no hard feelings, but Selena isn’t interested.”

Will Justin Bieber be a part of Selena’s wedding? The source clarifies, “The truth is he did not treat her well, and out of respect for herself, she doesn’t allow people that have hurt her to be in her world.”

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco connection!

Many would know that Justin and Benny go way past. Blanco has produced many of JB’s songs, including Eenie Meenie, Lonely, Love Yourself and Cold Water. There was also an old video where the music producer indirectly took a dig at Selena Gomez, allegedly calling her a “cookie-cutting” artist.

Does Benny Blanco still share a bond with Justin Bieber? That remains unknown!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Golden Globes 2025: Did Cate Blanchett Recycle Her Stunning Gold Gown From Cannes 2024?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News