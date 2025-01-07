Out of the most anticipated music festivals every year, Coachella is the star attraction. From the top headliners and singers performing to youngsters flocking to get tickets to the extravaganza. With the new year finally here, the slate of music festivals includes the dates and which artists would perform. Here’s a brief of what we know about Coachella 2025.

Coachella 2025: Dates & Venue

The 2025 edition of Coachella will be held over two weekends, from April 11 to 13, followed by April 18 to 20. The venue for the music festival is the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Continue reading to learn about the headliners and supporting acts of the two weeks of fun, frolic, music, food, and fashion.

Coachella 2025: Headliners, Artists, & Live Streaming

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature a host of stars and artists performing on stage. Names like Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Green Day, Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, Tyla, Lisa, Zedd, T-Pain, FKA twigs, Hanumankind, Go-Go’s, Jessie Murph, and Shaboozey will light up the evenings and night at Coachella.

While Lady Gaga will return after her performance in 2017, Lisa and Jennie of Blackpink will debut as solo artists. Meanwhile, for those who cannot attend the music festival, YouTube will be at your rescue. The platform will livestream sets just like it did in 2024.

Fans React To Coachella 2025 Lineup

Fans are ecstatic to see their favorite artists perform, and they expressed their joy in the comments section. One user said, “Gaga is gonna put on the best Coachella show in history.” Another stated, “Jenchella, we are seated and ready!!!!” mentioning a mashup of Jennie and Coachella. A third said, “Exciting lineup so far,” while a fourth asked, “LISA AND TYLA? SAME DAY?” and then added mind-blown and excited emojis at the end.

More About Coachella 2025: Performers & Rumors

Other names performing at the coveted music festival include Anitta, Austin Millz, Beth Gibbons, Chris Lorenzo, Damian Lazarus, Enhyphen, Eli Brown, Indira Paganotto, Lola Young, The Original Misfits, Ravyn Lenae, Shoreline Mafia, Thee Sacred Souls, Viagra Boys, and Yulia Niko. In 2025, the party will be electric, but so will the experience, with new drinks, bars, and lounges added to the roster, elevating the experience of the popular desert festival.

As per reports, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa were rumored to be a part of the lineup, but things didn’t fall through. In addition, a few reports claim that Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna declined the offer to headline the edition of Coachella. Regardless, avid music fans can grab those passes, mark their calendars, and prepare for the biggest musical celebration of the year.

