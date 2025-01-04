Dua Lipa rang in 2025 in style, sparking engagement rumors with a dazzling New Year’s Eve celebration alongside her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner.

The pop sensation, 29, shared a series of vibrant Instagram snaps, including a steamy kiss with Callum and a bold display of a sparkling diamond ring on that finger, leaving fans speculating whether wedding bells are on the horizon.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Have Not Addressed the Engagement Rumors

While the couple hasn’t confirmed the rumors, insiders claim Callum popped the question over Christmas in a romantic surprise that capped off their year of love.

Dua’s party ensemble set hearts racing as she rocked a navy feathered bralette and edgy leather trousers, showing off her enviable abs and undeniable flair for fashion.

Amid the festivities, the singer playfully flaunted her ring—a stunning solitaire diamond set on an 18-carat gold band.

Jewelry experts describe the design as both modern and timeless, with estimates placing its value between £20,000 and £25,000. The striking piece perfectly complements Dua’s bold and ever-evolving style, making it an instant fan favorite.

“The ring seems to be either a classic solitaire diamond set on a large, gold band, in what seems to be 18 carat yellow gold. The slightly wider than average band gives the ring a confident, chunky feel,” Anya Walsh, jewellery expert at 77 Diamonds, Europe’s largest online diamond jeweller, said.

She added, “It’s a more modern look for a classic solitaire but still retains an elegant, wearable style. The diamond could either be set in a bezel, which is a gold surround that secures the diamond without the need of claws, or a simple four claw setting.”

Dua Lipa’s New Year Party Was Said to Be in Celebration of Her Engagement

Rumored to be a celebration of their engagement, the lavish party was brimming with close friends and family, creating an atmosphere of love and excitement.

Dua’s caption for the post hinted at the energy of the night: “Danced our way into the new year!!! HELLO 2025!!!”

The romance between Dua and Callum first made headlines in January 2024 when the pair were spotted at a Masters of the Air afterparty in London.

Since then, their relationship has blossomed, with the couple becoming a picture of modern glamour and affection. Insiders describe them as deeply in love, with Callum being a steady source of support for Dua throughout her whirlwind career.

Adding to the intrigue, Dua was previously seen flashing the same diamond ring in an Instagram post where she donned a festive headband and cozy fur boots.

While official confirmation is still pending, the couple’s chemistry is undeniable, and their rumored engagement has become the talk of the town.

