The Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to fame as Eleven on the hit Netflix show, reflected on her troubling experiences during an episode of The Guilty Feminist podcast.

“It can be really overwhelming,” she alluded. “I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18. [I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age. It’s gross.”

Brown didn’t mince words as she slammed how normalized it’s become to objectify underage girls in the industry. The scrutiny hit a new level when she reached adulthood—a grim reminder of what she called “a good representation of what’s going on in the world.”

But here’s the kicker: Brown revealed this isn’t new territory for her. “I have been dealing with that—but I have also been dealing with that for forever,” she added.

The red carpet wasn’t any kinder. Brown shared how she was “crucified” for wearing more mature outfits, with critics obsessing over her looks instead of celebrating the talent around her. “I thought, is this really what we should be talking about? We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the awards show, the talent that was there, the people we are representing,” she said.

Tired of the invasive commentary, Brown decided to reclaim her narrative by stepping back from sharing her personal life online. “You’re not gonna see that part of me,” she declared. “You get to see the things I choose to put out in the world.”

This isn’t the first time Brown has spoken up. Back in 2020, shortly after turning 16, she took to Instagram to express her “frustration” with the constant objectification and insulting remarks. Accompanying her post was a video montage highlighting her rise to fame, media sensationalism, and the hurtful comments she’d endured.

“I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me,” she wrote at the time. Despite it all, she ended her statement on a resilient note: “Don’t worry, I’ll always find a way to smile.”

While she’s no stranger to steering through the industry’s harsh realities, her candid words serve as a powerful reminder of the need for change.

