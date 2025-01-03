Millie Bobby Brown isn’t letting the trolls get to her in the new year. The 20-year-old actress recently posted selfies on Instagram that featured her looking chic with a Louis Vuitton purse, a cream and maroon floral dress, and a massive engagement ring.

Millie Bobby Brown was Trolled for Her Appearance

However, some social media users quickly aimed her appearance, with one comment claiming she looked like a “40-year-old Jersey housewife.” Another critic mocked her, suggesting she’d “Googled how to look 65 when you are 16.”

Unfazed by the harsh comments, Brown fired back with a confident message on her Instagram Story: “Women grow!!” followed by a smiley face, making it clear she wasn’t apologizing for her mature, elegant look. “I’m not sorry about it :),” she added.

Her loyal followers didn’t waste time defending her, with one commenting, “She does not look 35 y’all just mean as hell,” and another pointing out that people still expect her to look like “baby Eleven” from Stranger Things, even though she’s now a young woman.

The trolling also sparked backlash against unfounded pregnancy rumors, with people telling critics to “calm down.”

Millie Bobby Brown Married Jake Bongiovi Last Year

Brown’s quick-witted response only highlights her growth as both an actress and a person. Having risen to fame at 12 years old, she confidently embraces adulthood. Beyond the online drama, she’s also celebrating her engagement with Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi.

The couple wed in a private ceremony in May 2024 and celebrated their love in Italy months later, where Brown wowed in four stunning dresses. With all she’s achieved, Brown is clearly embracing her maturity with grace—no matter what the trolls say.

