Justin Baldoni’s legal feud with Blake Lively has been fueled beyond proportions, with the actor accusing her of trying to block him and his Wayfarer Studios team from attending the premiere of It Ends With Us in August.

According to a bombshell $250 million lawsuit filed against The New York Times, Baldoni claims that Lively initially refused to allow him to attend the event, allegedly seeking to diminish his role as director, executive producer, and lead star of the film.

Justin Baldoni and His Entire team Were Segregated from the Main Cast

The lawsuit paints a picture of a tense and humiliating scene, with Justin’s team and their families reportedly segregated from the main cast, excluded from the exclusive after-party, and forced to organize their own event at additional cost.

Even Baldoni’s time on the red carpet was cut short, and he claims that he and his guests were shuffled into a separate theater after Lively’s departure.

The ‘Five Feet Apart’ movie director’s legal filing further claims, “Not only had Lively stolen the Film, but she also robbed Baldoni and his team of any genuine opportunity to celebrate their hard work.”

Justin Baldoni Blamed Both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for Trying to Sideline Him

Baldoni’s legal filing also suggests that Lively’s actions were part of a larger effort to sideline him and diminish his contribution to the film.

Alongside the allegations against Lively, the actor also names her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in the lawsuit, claiming that Reynolds had a hand in attacking his career and personal life.

“Baldoni and [Wayfarer Studios] grew increasingly fearful of what Lively and Reynolds were capable of, as their actions seemed aimed at destroying Baldoni’s career and personal life,” the docs claim, per Page Six.

According to the lawsuit, Reynolds confronted Baldoni over supposed “fat-shaming” of Lively and even went as far as pressuring Baldoni’s agent to drop him as a client.

Reynolds’ rep and Baldoni’s former agency, WME, have both denied these accusations, calling the claims false.

Lively’s legal team, meanwhile, has responded by standing by her previous lawsuits, insisting that Baldoni’s claims are based on a misunderstanding of the facts.

