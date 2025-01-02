20th Century Fox was all about casting Channing Tatum in The Martian. The studio was riding high on Tatum’s star power after 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike, but there was just one little hitch. Andy Weir wasn’t exactly sold on the idea.

“The studio was really pushing to have Channing Tatum play the lead,” Weir spilled. On paper, Tatum seemed like a solid choice—he had the charm, the looks, and the star power. But as Weir pointed out, the role demanded more than just good looks. “I don’t see him being this really, really smart guy,” Weir said. And he’s got a point. Tatum was known for playing the heartthrob or the badass—not the brainy botanist trying to survive on Mars.

Watney needed someone who could pull off dry humor and be a bit intellectually cool. “I’m sure the real Channing Tatum is plenty intelligent,” Weir admitted, “but that’s not the kind of character he usually plays.” Tatum’s usual charm was built around being, well, a gorgeous guy or a tough guy—qualities that didn’t exactly scream “NASA scientist stranded on Mars.”

And let’s be real: Matt Damon was the perfect fit. “When Matt Damon threw his hat in the ring, we were like, ‘Oh hell yeah,’” Weir said. Damon was the guy who could deliver those sarcastic one-liners while making you believe he was actually the smartest guy on Mars. His charm wasn’t just about looks—it was about the way he could make you root for him even while he’s stuck on a dusty red planet. That dry wit? Damon owned it.

Now, can you picture Channing Tatum pulling that off? Probably not. Sure, Tatum’s a gifted actor, but the role of Watney was more about brains and wit than brawn and charm. Tatum might have made it work, but there’s no denying that Damon’s performance was what made The Martian hit the jackpot.

In the end, Damon made The Martian unforgettable. The film went on to rake in over $600M worldwide, and Damon’s version of Watney became a movie icon. “He nailed it,” Weir said, and that’s an understatement. Would Tatum have been bad? Probably not. But there’s no Martian without Damon’s dry humor and that weirdly relatable space survivalist energy.

