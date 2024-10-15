Did Channing Tatum Really Challenge Jennifer Lopez to a Strip-Off That Will Blow Your Mind?

Hollywood’s handsome hunk, Channing Tatum, took the world by storm with his electrifying dance moves in Magic Mike. With a chiseled body like his and dance moves on the dance floor, he proved he was a heartthrob and a dance sensation. While his female fans can watch him glide effortlessly across the stage, twirling to hip-hop beats and busting out sultry routines, he once voiced his thoughts on how he is the best dancer.

While playing in Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector throwback episode, Tatum confidently declared himself a superior stripper compared to Jennifer Lopez. Drawing from his early experiences as a trained dancer at clubs in Tampa, Florida, he championed his skills and expertise in seduction. Tatum has spent most of his young days in exotic clubs as a dancer and became the perfect choice for the Magic Mike franchise.

During the episode, he was questioned if he was better than his Magic Mike co-star Joe Manganiello, to which he said, “Joe Manganiello is one of the bodies that like pops up because he’s just, he’s kind of weirdly flawless. But as far as stripping goes, I would put myself; I would put myself above him dance-wise.”

While he complimented Manganiello’s Greek god-like body, he claimed he was still a better dancer. He also admitted that his appealing dancing techniques helped Magic Mike score a massive box office success.

In the interview, Tatum also compared himself to Hustlers, another stripped-themed film starring Lopez. Comparing himself to Lopez, he was still not ready to give up his sexy dance moves and claimed that his skills were better than the actress. He said, “Am I a better stripper than her? I’m going to say, yeah. I would go harder if I were stripping against her. I’m just saying, I’ll take it to J. Lo’s front door.” He continued explaining his self-obsession and how he would put his best foot forward if he competed with Lopez.

