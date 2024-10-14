Channing Tatum’s career took off in the early 2000s when he appeared in low-budget films like Coach Carter and Step Up, showcasing his dance skills. While his charm and talent quickly earned him a place in Hollywood, his significant setback was when his long-anticipated solo superhero movie, Gambit, by Marvel Cinematic Universe, was canceled. While the project had been in development for years, and Tatum was deeply invested in bringing the solo story of the beloved comic character to life, the cancellation left him heartbroken.

Tatum played the role of Gambit for several years, but Disney ultimately scrapped the project following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. Gambit is a mutant known for his ability to control kinetic energy and has the potential to capture the hearts of Marvel fans. Tatum was convinced that his vision for Gambit could have rivaled the success of Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool, which became a blockbuster R-rated superhero franchise.

In a throwback interview with Variety, Tatum admitted to being “heartbroken” when Gambit was canceled and shared that he still believed the movie could be a huge success. He said, “I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven’t been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him. I wish they would reconsider because it’s a pretty great project.”

While it is hard to say if Gambit would have been a success compared to Deadpool, Tatum’s passion for the project was special. He even shared that he would be more than happy if Marvel could revive the project and cast him to play the role. Surprisingly, Tatum made a cameo as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, marking a significant moment for the Magic Mike star. He appeared in a comic-accurate costume and brought a nostalgic touch to the film.

