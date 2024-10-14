Scarlett Johansson began acting young, landing her first role in the 1994 film North. However, her breakout performance in Lost in Translation catapulted her to stardom, earning her a BAFTA Award for Best Actress. Over the years, she has established herself as a household name in the industry, known for her performances in blockbuster films and franchises like Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her highly acclaimed success is thanks to her mother, Melanie Sloan, who was her manager for years until she was replaced with another agent in 2009.

Scarlett Johansson fired her mother and manager in 2009, and following that, Sloan began to experience financial issues, as per ABC News. Johansson fired her mother when she was pregnant with a second child and replaced her with Rick Yorn, the manager of stars like Justin Timberlake, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cameron Diaz. However, in 2011, Sloan admitted that she could no longer afford her $1.4 million Manhattan apartment, which she had signed a contract to buy just three weeks prior. Due to a lack of financial resources, she could not buy the apartment and was sued by the owners for her $130,000 deposit. The seller’s lawyer, Adam Leitman Bailey, shared with ABC News at the time, “I don’t understand how someone’s financial situation changes so quickly. We think she’s committing fraud and we believe she is not due the deposit back.”

Meanwhile, Sloan wrote to her agent, Troy Bailey, about the remaining royalties under Scarlett Johansson’s employ, “Do you know if there are any further Moët or D&G payments next year? Scarlett said there was something due.” Sloan believed she would receive residual payments from her daughter’s earnings, prompting her to send the correspondence through The New York Post. However, the agent shared that the only payment due in 2012 was $250,000 from Moët, and Sloan would receive only $25,000, which was not enough for her to buy the apartment.

Johansson fired her mother because she decided to pursue her acting career independently after marrying Ryan Reynolds. She told Vanity Fair, “Once I got married, I felt that I needed to cut the cord.” Despite Johansson and Sloan having parted ways professionally, the two remain close personally.

