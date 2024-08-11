Like many other actresses, Scarlett Johansson was objectified in the film industry. Eventually, she became a big star and an influential personality in Hollywood. The Marvel star once opened up about how she was guided to play the ‘bombshell’ actress and become objectified. She was lucky enough to break that mold and portray different kinds of characters throughout her career. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scarlett started her journey as a child actor, making her film debut with North in 1994. With Lost in Translation, she transitioned to adult roles, and the Black Widow actress received the BAFTA Award for Best Actress for her role. She joined the MCU with Iron Man 2 and became one of the OG Avengers. Gradually, as her career progressed, she became more famous and one of the A-list actors in the industry.

Scarlett Johansson was labeled a sex symbol and is also among the highest-paid actresses. She has two simultaneous Academy Award nominations -Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. She is among the rare actresses who have achieved this feat. During her appearance on the Table For Two podcast, the Avengers star admitted that young girls get objectified, which is a fact.

The Avengers star said, “For me, it was like I started down this path of being an ingénue, then I did Lost In Translation and Girl With A Pearl Earring, and by that point, I was 18, 19, I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality.”

Scarlett Johansson explained, “I think because of that trajectory I had been launched towards, I really got stuck in this… I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell type of actor.” She continued, “I was playing the other woman and the object of desire, and I suddenly found myself cornered in this pace; I couldn’t get out of it.”

On the work front, Scarlett Johansson was last seen in Fly Me to the Moon opposite Channing Tatum. She is reportedly set to appear in Jurassic World 4, which will allegedly also feature Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

