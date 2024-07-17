Directed by Greg Berlanti and written by Rose Gilroy, Fly Me to the Moon examines the ethical quandaries of truth versus deception at NASA during the Apollo 11 mission, as well as shows a heartfelt romance. Scarlett Johansson plays Kelly Jones, a marketing expert hired to improve NASA’s public image, and Channing Tatum portrays Cole Davis, the mission director.

Tensions rise as Woody Harrelson’s character, government agent Moe Berkus, plans to stage the Moon landing if necessary to protect America’s image. Despite Kelly and Cole’s conflicts, the film ends on a positive note, resolving their issues and emphasizing their relationship’s triumph.

What happens at the end of Fly Me To The Moon?

At the end of Fly Me to the Moon, Kelly decides to reveal the plan to fake the Moon landing to Cole. They team up to ensure the real Moon landing is broadcast if successful. Meanwhile, Moe becomes obsessed with the fake footage idea, but Kelly and Cole manage to connect the camera to the space shuttle to monitor both real and fake footage.

As the mission unfolds, a black cat, initially seen as a bad omen, disrupts the fake set, confirming that the real footage is being aired and that Americans truly landed on the Moon. The cat, once thought to bring bad luck, ultimately saves the mission.

Towards the end of Fly Me to the Moon, Kelly experiences a profoundly vulnerable moment. Cole is informed by her that her true name is Winnie and that she has manipulated reality throughout her advertising career in order to craft compelling stories. Her character undergoes a dramatic shift with this confession as she gives up the façade she has been upholding for so long.

