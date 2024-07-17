Fly Me To The Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum has hit the theaters alongside the most scary horror movie of all time, Longlegs. The movie is a new romantic comedy from Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti which follows a pair of NASA employees whose romance sparks during the Space Race. Besides the leads, Kelly Jones and Cole Davis, portrayed by Johansson and Tatum, here’s all the actors who star in this romantic film.

Scarlett Johansson

In Fly Me to the Moon, Scarlett Johansson stars as Kelly Jones, a brilliant marketing genius known for her quick-witted and innovative strategies. Renowned for transforming brands and crafting compelling narratives, Kelly finds herself thrust into NASA’s inner circle during the historic Apollo 11 mission. She excels at securing endorsements from prestigious brands like Omega and orchestrating massive media campaigns and believes her role is to make NASA look exceptional. However, when she’s unexpectedly asked to plan a fake moon landing as a backup plan, she is put at odds with Cole. As she navigates her feelings for Cole and her dedication to the mission, she struggles to do her job while staying true to her beliefs.

Johansson is well recognized in the film industry, especially for her role in Marvel Cinematic Universe Iron Man 2 as Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow. Her breakout year was 2003 when she starred in Sofia Coppola’s Lost In Translation which explored themes of alienation, loneliness, and disconnectedness. Johansson won the Best Actress nomination for Marriage Story. Alongside taking the lead role in Fly Me To The Moon, Johansson has also served as the producer of the movie.

Channing Tatum

The Magic Mike alum Channing Tatum plays Cole Davis opposite Johansson. He is a dedicated NASA employee tasked with ensuring the success of the moon program amid unfavorable public interest and winning the Space Race against the Russians. When a charismatic marketing expert arrives with ambitious plans to boost the mission’s popularity, Cole is thrilled but isn’t reserved with her ideas. Ultimately Cole can’t help himself but fall for her charm and smile.

Tatum earned his fanbase with his iconic performance in Step Up and She’s the Man. He also starred in major franchises including Jump Street films, G.I. Joe, and the Magic Mike trilogy. His upcoming projects include a thriller movie, Blink Twice, where he takes the role of Slater King, a tech billionaire who impresses a cocktail waitress at a fundraising gala only to show his sinister intentions for her on his private island.

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson stars as Moe Berkus in Fly Me to the Moon. Harrelson is recognized for his various roles such as Woody Boyd in Cheers, Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games, and Tallahassee in The Zombieland. For Cheers, Harrelson earned five Emmy nominations and won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a sitcom. Besides starring in Fly Me To The Moon, he is set to return to the highly-anticipated third installment of the Now You See Me franchise, reuniting with his Zombieland co-star Jesse Eisenberg.

Ray Romano

Ray Romano plays a Deputy Launch Director at NASA, Henry Smalls. The actor kicked off his career as a stand-up comedian before he starred in the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. Over the years, Romano has been part of films like, The Big Sick, with Emily V. Gordon; Bad Education alongside Hugh Jackman; and The Irishman with Robert De Niro and AL Pacino. With a career spanning three decades, he has recently directed a new film, Somewhere in Queens, which received positive reviews.

Jim Rash

Jim Rash plays the role of a quirky filmmaker, Lance, who assists Kelly in her marketing campaign. Rash is best known for his role as Dean Pelton in beloved comedy Community, which ran for six seasons. He also starred in Curb Your Enthusiasm, American Crime Story, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Rash also won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for co-writing The Descendants.

Other cast members starring in Fly Me To The Moon are:

Nick Dillenburg as Neil Armonstrong

Anna Garcia as Ruby Martin

Noah Robbins as Don Harper

Joe Chrest as Senator Vanning

Colin Woodell as Buzz Aldrin

Christian Zuber as Michael Collins

Donald Elise Watkins as Stu Bryce

Colin Jost as Senator Cook

Christian Clemenson as Press Agent Walter

Gene Jones as Senator Hopp

Stephanie Kurtzuba as Joelne Vanning

Peter Jacobsen as Chuck Meadows

Fly Me To The Moon is running in the theaters.

