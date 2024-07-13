Channing Tatum’s claim to fame was instantaneous compared to other Hollywood stars (Glen Powell) who put in years of work before starring in blockbuster hits. After a few music videos (Ricky Martin’s She Bangs in 2000) and a guest spot on CSI: Miami, Channing Tatum landed his first lead role in 2006, She’s the Man and Step Up, which catapulted him to worldwide fame.

Step Up, while slammed by critics, became an instant box office success, grossing over a hundred million against a budget of $12 million. Since then, for a decade, almost all his movies have grossed over a hundred million dollars, making him one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. In 2012, Channing Tatum starred in multiple films, including Magic Mike, The Vow And 21 Jump Street, which were all blockbuster hits, earning nearly $700 million worldwide.

However, in the ensuing years, his films, such as Jupiter Ascending, Magic Mike 2, Small Foot, and Logan Lucky, had a disappointing run in the theaters. However, the star came back swinging with two hits in 2022. As his new film, Fly Me To The Moon, alongside Scarlett Johansson, hits theaters this week, let’s take a look at his last five films’ box office performances.

5. Small Foot, 2018

With a production budget of $80 Million, Warner Bros.’ Smallfoot, starring Channing Tatum and Bros.’a, opened with an underwhelming $23 million in the U.S. At the end of the theatrical run, the animation film raked in $83 Million domestically and another $131 Million internationally bringing the not so grand total to $214.2 Million.

4. The Lego Movie 2, 2019

The Lego Movie sequel, which saw Channing Tatum voice Superman, earned $105 million domestically and $84 million in the international market. The film raked in $190.1 million worldwide.

3. Dog Movie, 2022

Channing Tatum’s Dog Movie, which cost $12 million to make in the early days of the pandemic, was a box office hit, earning $84 Million Worldwide.

2. The Lost City, 2022

The Box office success starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum did not just receive positive reviews from critics but also grossed $105.3 million domestically and $192.9 million worldwide.

1. Magic Mike Last Dance, 2023

The third installment in the franchise, loosely based on Channing Tatum’s own time as a strippeTatum’se late ’90s, was the lowest-grossing Magi’90ske film. The film raked in $57.1 million worldwide.

