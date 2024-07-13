Jenn Tran is back with yet another ravishing season of The Bachelorette! The season dropped on 8th July and has just started, but the question of who wins The Bachelorette has started buzzing the netizens. Who is that lucky guy that will get that final rose from Jenn Tran? Read on to find out who has the best shot at winning Jenn’s love and becoming the next Bachelor Nation success story!

Who wins The Bachelorette 2024?

As of now, there is no solid evidence regarding The Bachelorette 2024 winner.

However, Reality Steve posted the results of two men who were chosen as finalists on his official Instagram handle. He mentioned Marcus Shoeberg and Devin Strader as the final two candidates. Steve has also predicted that Devin will trump Marcus to win Jenn Tran’s hand.

However, Reality Steve can only be trusted partially as his prediction for the last season disappointed his fans.

As per ABC’s profile, Marcus, 31 is a veteran ranger from Raleigh, North Carolina. His profile further stated that he wants a long-lasting relationship with this soul mate. It also mentioned that he loves to go rock climbing with his friends on a Saturday night.

On the other hand, Devin is an entrepreneur from Houston, Texas. A romantic with a successful career, he dreams of surprising his future wife. Hardworking and devoted to his dog Charlie, his profile paints him as 100% husband material. Will he find his perfect match?

Only time will tell about The Bachelorette 2024 winner. However, to offer privacy and secrecy to the couple, they are transferred to the Happy Couple house. This allows them to strengthen their bond.

