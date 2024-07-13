Marvel’s next TV project, Agatha: All Along, is back with WandaVision’s beloved character, Agatha “Agness” Harkness starring Kathryn Hahn. The highly-anticipated series recently released the first teaser trailer which showed Agatha on detective duty as she finds herself drawn to the Jane Doe she discovers, who might change everything.

According to the official synopsis, the series will see Agatha “down and out of power after the suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven and set off down, down, down The Road.”

Agatha: All Along is a spinoff to 2021’s WandaVision and will premiere on Disney+ on September 18. As Hahn is set to reprise her role in the upcoming show, here’s the list of star-studded casts starring in Agatha: All Along.

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Agatha Harkness was first introduced in WandaVision and portrayed as a witch at the center of all mischief in Westview. Kathryn Hahn portrays the role and returns to play the character. She has starred in other films including Bad Moms, We’re the Millers, and Parks and Recreation.

Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal

Known for her role in Ingrid Goes West and The White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza plays the role of Rio Vidal, a new character created for the show as part of Agatha’s coven.

Joe Locke as Billy Kaplan

Joe Locke will star as Billy Kaplan, who is Agatha’s “familiar”, however the internet believes he’s actually Billy Maximoff, Wanda’s son. Well, it will be revealed in due time. Locke was also seen in Netflix’s Heartstopper.

Patti Lupone as Lilia Calderu

Patti Lupone, a Broadway legend, had no qualms about dropping a few spoilers about her character, Lilia Calderu, on Agatha. During an appearance on The View, she revealed that she will be playing Lilia Calderu.

Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jennifer Kale is a sorceress and will likely be a part of Agatha’s coven. This character will be played by SNL alum and stand-up comedian Sasheer Zamata.

Ali Ahn

Ali Ahn stars in an undisclosed role as the character remains a mystery. But the internet believes that she will be playing Alice Gulliver in Agatha: All Along. Ahn has also starred in The Diplomat, Raising Dion, and other shows.

Maria Dizzia

Maria Dizzia can be recognized for her roles in Life & Beth, The Staircase, and Orange Is the New Black. Her character in Agatha: All Along remains a mystery as her name in casting was revealed at the same time as Ali Ahn’s.

Paul Adelstein

Paul Adelstein is also set to play an undisclosed role in the MCU series. He is familiar with his roles in The Menu, Prison Break, Cruel Summer, and more.

Miles Gutierrez-Riley

Miles Gutierrez-Riley’s official role isn’t revealed yet but he is rumored to play Billy’s boyfriend in the series. He has starred in I Wish You All the Best and The Wilds.

Okwui Okpokwasili

Okwui Okpokwasili starred in The Exorcist: Believer as Doctor Beehibe. However, her role in Agatha: All Along remains a mystery.

Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis

Debra Jo Rupp is one of the returners from WandaVision who will reprise her role of Sharon Davis. Rupp is known for her roles in That ’90s Show and That 70’s Show.

Emma Caulfield Ford as Dottie

Emma Caulfield Ford is also returning for her role as Dottie in Agatha: All Along. She is familiar for her role as Anya in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

