The Exorcist: Believer is finally here at the theatres to take the audiences on a haunting ride with two young stars, Lidya Jewett and Olivia O’Neil. These kinds of films are traumatic for the viewers to watch on screen, and it is even more alarming for young kids to have to perform such grotesque scenes. The film’s director, David Gordon Greene, talks about how they turn to Taylor Swift to help the young actors recover from the intense scenes.

For the unversed, the film is the sixth installment in The Exorcist franchise, with the OG movie being released decades back in 1973. As for Swift, she is one of the most popular singers of the current generation and enjoys a massive fan following. Keep scrolling to find out how she helped Olivia and Lidya while filming the horror flick.

Those who have seen the films in this franchise are aware of their intense scenes, and naturally, they are consuming for the actors, especially the young ones. Recently, in an interview with Forbes, The Exorcist: Believer’s director addressed the matter and revealed that Taylor Swift helped the young stars Olivia and Lidya to unwind from the tense scenes.

David Gordon Greene at first praised the girls for their work and said, “Credit is due to Lidya Jewett and Olivia O’Neill, who play the two girls. We had many moments that were genuinely terrifying to witness, particularly in that climactic sequence.”

The Exorcist: Believer director then added, “I don’t know how much of it is due to the exhaustion or the commitment to character, the emotional reality when you’re immersed in that character for that period of time under that degree of duress and prosthetic that these girls would be in, but sometimes you just had to call cut, take a breather, reset, shake out the energy, play Taylor Swift and dance your way out of it.”

Taylor Swift indeed holds the power to ease out the uneasiness and help them Shake It Off!

The Exorcist: Believer’s director previously also said that people have become desensitized to horror after seeing the same thing over and over again, and now horror movies are not about the jump scares anymore.

The Exorcist: Believer was released in the theatres on October 6th and has been running in the theatres now.

For more updates on Hollywood and Taylor Swift, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Barbie Producer Decodes The Success Of Margot Robbie Starrer, Which Is Roaring In 2023’s Worldwide Box Office Charts With Its Almost $1.5 Billion Glory: “There’s A Real Hunger For Originality”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News