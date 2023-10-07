To be precise, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for almost six years before they parted ways this year in March. And now the songstress is leading headlines with her new romantic reports with NBL star Travis Kelce. Did you know Taylor had a feeling that her relationship with Joe won’t be for the long run? Yes, that’s right.

But now the Anti-Hero singer doesn’t wanna hide anything from anyone anymore. She is taking slow in her new budding relationship with Travis but also wants to follow her heart. Here’s how she deals with the recent changes in her life after keeping her relationship with Alwyn private and low-key for so long. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Taylor Swift’s name was spilled all over the media after her breakup with Joe Alwyn made its way back in March. However, when she was dating the actor she had to keep her relationship quite low-key and private as he didn’t want to get all the spotlight. A source once claimed to People, “Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public” and continued that the songstress knew this wouldn’t be for a long run. The insider added, “The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart. Taylor didn’t see them working out in the long run.”

Now, within months after breaking up with Alwyn, Taylor Swift has been linked up with the NBL star Travis Kelce. She is going all out with her new relationship and doesn’t want to hide it anymore. As a source shared with US Weekly, “Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore, she’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life. Kelce and Swift talk every day, Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

Another insider claimed, “Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back. If something feels right, like it does with Travis, she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.” One of the sources close to the songstress revealed that the Lover singer wants to follow her heart and added, “Following her heart comes naturally to Taylor, and she doesn’t think about the consequences or the optics of cheering him on. She’s doing what she wants to do, and it’s a breath of fresh air all around.”

Taylor was seen enjoying Travis’ match along with her friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and others.

Well, love is clearly in the air. Don’t you think? Let us know.

