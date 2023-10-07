There is so much buzz around the Marvel Cinematic Universe projects that are a part of Phase 5 & 6 at this moment that it has turned out to be chaos, at least at the gate of the studios, if not inside. One of the projects that probably has the maximum attention for the wild nature of rumors and speculations is Fantastic Four Reboot. It has been a hot topic of discussion for a better part of the year and was very much dominating the headlines before the SAG-AFTRA strike kick started. Turns out Director Matt Shakman has something to reveal.

Disney is all set to reboot the most veteran family of the Marvel Comics and the movies, Fantastic Four. The idea is to bring them in the MCU timeline and make them join the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes at some point. As of now, we have seen almost the entire possible Hollywood considered for the four leads. John Krasinski, Adam Driver, Matt Smith, Margot Robbie, Vanessa Kirby, Daveed Diggs, and more have been speculated.

However, at the onset of the Hollywood strikes and right before the industry was about to come to standstill, the last rumor about Fantastic Four said that Kevin and team have decided to bounce back to point zero for the casting and start afresh. But it seems like that isn’t the case because Matt Shakman has now decided to reveal that the casting is in place, and he needs the strikes to reach a conclusion to chalk out a plan. Read on.

As per an interview published in Collider, Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman (who is promoting Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters) was of course, asked about the much anticipated Marvel movie. The filmmaker, surprisingly was ready to offer every update he can and ended up revealing that, “Yes, we are definitely gonna go in front of cameras next year. Probably the spring.” When quipped further about he location, he added, “London. Pinewood.”

The filmmaker further went to talk about his approach to the story that he has technically grown up to. He revealed how some things from John Byrne and Jack Kirby are difficult to shoot, considering the task of VFX for them is. “It’s different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before,” the Fantastic Four Reboot director said.

Matt Shakman later went on to talk about the casting of Fantastic Four. When asked what is happening at the casting front with already a chaotic gaze on it from across the globe, he said, “Hard to say. Like I said, we’re in the middle of a SAG strike, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed that they get a great deal really soon and we can go back. Then, once that’s resolved, there’ll be a plan at that point, but I can’t say too much. There will be an announcement at some point! I know that the internet is very excited to find out, and I’m excited to share it. I just can’t do it yet.”

Fantastic Four is set for a May 2, 2025 release date. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

