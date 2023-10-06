Taylor Swift is currently living the best phase of her life, and her fans couldn’t be happier. Between entertaining her fans with the Eras Tour concerts and now awaiting the release of the Eras Tour Movie, Tay has also managed to find love in NFL star Travis Kelce. Whenever Tay is in love, she makes sure to pen her feelings for her lover and release those songs that Swifties love.

Almost every single past lover of Taylor has had songs dedicated to them, including John Mayer, Harry Styles, Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Alwyn, and more. While a few capture the sweet romance between them, others speak about her heartbreak and the toxic relationship.

Today, we bring you Taylor Swift’s songs about the toxic relationship she was in when she was only 19. For those who don’t know, this was when she was in a relationship with John Mayer, who was almost 13 years older than her. Scroll below to check out all the songs Taylor Swift wrote with John Mayer as its muse.

Dear John

With lyrics such as “Dear John, I see it all now that you’re gone / Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? / The girl in the dress, cried the whole way home” and the time it was released, there is no doubt the track is about John Mayer. The duo briefly dated between 2009 and 2010 when Taylor Swift was just 19 and Mayer was 32. A part of Taylor’s Speak Now album, ‘Dear John’ was originally released in 2010 and is believed to be the reason behind Swifties hating on John Mayer as it talks in heartbreaking detail about how he was not a person you want your friend dating.

Both Swift and Mayers have never denied that the song is about the ‘New Light’ singer. In fact, John told Rolling Stones in 2012 that the song humiliated him. Stating that he’s ‘pretty good at taking accountability,’ John had said, “I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do.” During an Eras Tour performance recently, Tay asked her fans to stop cyberbullying the people they think her songs are about, indirectly asking Swifties to stop targetting John Mayer online.

The Story of Us

Also part of Taylor Swift’s Speak Now album, ‘The Story Of Us’, explains to the world why John Mayer was not a person you would like your friends to date but in a more up-tempo manner. The song features lyrics such as “Now I’m standing alone in a crowded room / And we’re not speaking, and I’m dying to know / Is it killing you like it’s killing me yeah / I don’t know what to say since the twist of fate / When it all broke down and the story of us / Looks a lot like a tragedy now.”

While promoting the album, Tay told USA Today, “‘The Story of Us’ is about running into someone I had been in a relationship with at an awards show, and we were seated a few seats away from each other.” She continued, “I just wanted to say to him, ‘Is this killing you? Because it’s killing me.’ But I didn’t. Because I couldn’t. Because we both had these silent shields up.” Post this admission, Swifties figured out that the pop star was talking about her run-in with Mayer at the 2010 CMT Awards.

Ours

While most of Taylor Swift’s songs about John Mayer spoke about the horror and heartbreak she experienced in their relationship, ‘Ours’ spoke about why she went on more than one date with the ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’ singer.

The lyrics of this song that point to it being about Mayer’s are – “’Cause I love the gap between your teeth / And I love the riddles that you speak / And any snide remarks from my father about your tattoos / Will be ignored, ’cause my heart is yours” The song also had Tay singing, “People throw rocks at things that shine / But they can’t take what’s ours / They can’t take what’s ours / The stakes are high, the water’s rough /But this love is ours”

Superman

Part of the Deluxe Edition of ‘Speak Now,’ ‘Superman’ is a track about Taylor falling for someone who constantly seems to be away from her. In the song, Swift imagines herself as Superman’s love interest who is at home while he is all over the world. The track’s second verse hints at John Mayer with its lyrics – “He’s complicated, he’s irrational” and “Something in his deep brown eyes has me singing / He’s not all bad like his reputation.” The song also has Tay singing, “I watched Superman fly away / You’ve got a busy day today / Go save the world / I’ll be around.”

Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve

Part of Taylor Swift’s 2022 album ‘Midnights,’ ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’ sees Taylor Swift revisit her and John Mayer’s romance. If ‘Dear John’ was harsh, this track – filled with emotions 13 years after the split and her 13 years of growth, is brutal and angrier than the first.

What points at this track being about Mayer is Tay stating that she was 19 when their affair took place. The lyrics say, “I would’ve stayed on my knees / And I damn sure never would’ve danced with the devil / At 19.” She also talks about the way their time together has stayed with Swift through the years, by singing, “If clarity’s in death, then why won’t this die? / Years of tearing down our banners, you and I. / Living for the thrill of hitting you where it hurts. / Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first.”. Another powerful lyric in this track is the singing crooning, “And I damn sure would’ve never danced with the devil / At 19, and the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven / And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts.”

Sad Beautiful Tragic

‘Sad Beautiful Tragic,’ from Taylor Swift’s Red album, is about a sad, beautiful, and tragic relationship. While fans still debate if this track is actually about John Mayer, the lyrics, “Distance, timing / Breakdown, fighting / Silence, the train runs off its tracks / Kiss me, try to fix it / Could you just try to listen?” fit nicely with the established narrative of their romance.

Foolish One

Though “Foolish One” didn’t make it to the original Speak Now album, Swift released the track as one of the many vault songs on the album’s July 2023 rerecording. The song is filled with emotions that deal with Tay feeling naive or easily tricked by someone older and more experienced, having her love not reciprocated fully, and being shattered in the end.

While highlighting the red flags in her and Mayer’s relationship, she sings, “And I’ll look back and regret how I ignored when they said / ‘Run as fast as you can.” Other lyrics encapsulating her feelings are, “Foolish one / Stop checkin’ your mailbox for confessions of love / That ain’t never gonna come / You will take the long way, you will take the long way down.”

I bet every Swiftie knows these tracks and the lyrics and emotions attached to them. While we know she’s happy now – having found love in Travis Kelce’s arms, we are also thankful she went through it all with John Mayer as it gave birth to these masterpieces.

Did we miss any Taylor Swift track about John Mayer? If so, let us know which song it is and why you feel it’s about John.

