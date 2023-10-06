Sophie Turner is currently dominating the world headlines after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from the actress. The ex-couple shares two daughters together, and the Game Of Thrones actress has now become BFFs with Joe’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, and the duo have been spending a lot of time together. Now, we bring you a video compilation of GOT actress’ interviews from back in the day, where she’s being a total ‘Savage’ and rightly makes us say she deserved to be the ‘Queen of North.’ Scroll below to take a look!

Sophie enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 14 million followers on Instagram. The actress is currently making headlines for her blossoming friendship with Tay, given the duo was recently spotted at the singer’s rumored beau Travis Kelce’s football match.

Now talking about her latest viral video, Entertainment Tonight shared a compilation video of Sophie Turner’s throwback interviews, where she was being savage throughout. Her witty answers and funny antics will make you want more.

Take a look at the clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to Sophie Turner’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “The other 2 brothers married people that are EXTREMELY well at pretending…a QUEEN will not pretend….and that’s the 🫖”

Another user commented, “I love her so so so much. I love him too. I love them both separately and idk what to think these days!!”

A third commented, “She is wild 🔥❤️”

A fourth commented, “Queen of the North”

We love how fans are hailing Sophie Turner for her fierce attitude.

Meanwhile, a source close to Page Six revealed, “Joe Jonas is committed to making it work with Sophie Turner in mediation and doesn’t want to put up a fight – as long as they can come to a fair agreement on the kids.”

What are your thoughts on Sophie’s interview video compilation? Tell us in the space below.

