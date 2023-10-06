Kylie Jenner has been making headlines for her romantic life for quite some time now. The beauty mogul is dating actor Timothee Chalamet, and the two cannot keep their hands off each other. They have so far treated their fans with their public display of affection, but some eagle-eyed netizens recently spotted something k*nky on Kylie’s nightstand in Paris. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Previously, Kylie was with Travis Scott on and off for years. The former couple even share their two children, Stormi and Aire, and are currently co-parenting.

A few months ago, rumors were rife that Kylie Jenner was going out again after breaking up with Travis Scott, as her car was spotted in Timothee Chalamet’s garage. While the two were tight-lipped about the romance, last month, they made their relationship official with a steamy kiss at Beyonce’s concert. They continued to paint the town red with their PDAs during the US Open. As the Kylie Cosmetics founder was recently in France to attend the Paris Fashion Week, a few fans spotted a s*x toy on her room’s nightstand.

Kylie Jenner stunned in a shimmery gown with a literal keyhole cutout on the front and flaunted her curves. As her latest post is a photo dump from her trip to Paris, the fifth one caught some netizens’ eyes. As per The Sun, one wondered if it was a s*x toy (a whip).

Check the post here

The netizen, seemingly interested in Kylie’s private life, commented, “The black long thing on the nightstand looks like it’s an S & M [sic] whip.” Others also wondered about the same, but due to the picture quality, it cannot be confirmed if it was a s*x toy.

With the same post, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum also sparked pregnancy rumors. Many were convinced that Kylie Jenner might be expecting again as she wore a skin-fit black bodysuit.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the space below.

For more updates on Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s romance, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Timothee Chalamet Surpass Johnny Depp’s $20 Million Dior Deal To Bag A Whopping $35 Million For Chanel Fragrance? Netizens Say, “S*xy People Sell More”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News