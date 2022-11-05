It’s a good Saturday and you know why because Shah Rukh Khan is doing #AskSRK on Twitter. The actor recently celebrated his 57th birthday and also attended a fan event and the pictures and videos of the same were going viral on social media. Now, a fan asked SRK about having his own reality show like ‘Kardashians’ and what it would be called, replying to the same, the actor gave a fun answer while maintaining his sarcastic tone. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shah Rukh is currently busy with the shooting of Pathaan which will be released in January next year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Now coming back to the topic, the actor had 15 minutes and decided to do a question and answer session with his fans on Twitter.

A fan asked, “if you and your family had a TV show like the Kardashians, what would it be called?” Replying to her, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “It will never happen we are a very private family….but Khandaan I guess??!”

It will never happen we are a very private family….but Khandaan I guess??! https://t.co/vI32JrMThl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Haha, that’s a good one.

Fans are still going gaga over #AskSRK on Twitter and shooting questions to the superstar. Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to say one word for his friend Salman Khan to which he replied, “Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na.”

Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na https://t.co/tUvmcOE1RX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

After answering a few questions, SRK concluded the q&a round with a tweet that read, “Done now. All asking when I am coming to their cities…will try and do as and when schedule allows. Sorry didn’t reply to all…but…it becomes difficult. Thank u again and have a good day all. Love u”

Done now. All asking when I am coming to their cities…will try and do as and when schedule allows. Sorry didn’t reply to all…but…it becomes difficult. Thank u again and have a good day all. Love u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan having his own show like ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’? Tell us in the space below.

