With Diwali just a day away, Bollywood is already up and about celebrating the festival of lights. Last evening Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali bash at his residence and it saw the who’s who of B’wood in attendance including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

While we still can’t get over all their ethnics looks – while many of the ladies were dressed in either MM lehengas or sarees the men styled kurtas designed by Manish, it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter that’s got the internet talking. Why? Because at first glance many kinda mistook her for Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. Read on to know what netizens had ti say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash last night, Suhana Khan opted for a stylish sequined (what we guess) Manish Malhotra saree. She complimented the glitzy striped sequined ensemble with a marching spaghetti strap blouse, her hair up in a bun, minimalistic jewellery and killer heels. Looking at her silhouette as she came in front of the cameras, the ‘Archies’ actress looked like Deepika Padukone & made netizens do a double take.

Commenting on Suhana Khan looking like Deepika Padukone at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, one netizen wrote, “For a sec I thought it was Deepika.” Another noted, “King ki Deepika lite.”. A third added, “At first look she was giving Deepika feels.”. While many more added “She looks like Deepika Padukone,” another replied, “Deepika+Suhana= 😍♥️” Another added, “She’s very beautiful and next Deepika Padukone “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While many were gaga over Suhana looking like Deepika, others commented on her saree and how it was draped.

Commenting on the manner in which Suhana Khan’s pallu was tucked in, one noted, “I think Suhana ki saree atak gayi hai peeche, pallu ki taref.” Another – not happy with the styling, wrote, “Tat pallu ruined my little bit soft corner I was gonna develop for her.” A third added, “No doubt she looks gorgeous, her hair, figure, makeup, everything is on point but her saree draping is literally the worst draping I have seen ever on a celeb.” A fourth simply said, “What had she done to her pallu from behind?”

What are your thoughts about Suhana Khan’s look? Does she look like Deepika Padukone to you?

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Kids Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan Brutally Trolled For Ignoring Paparazzi, Netizens Say “Faltu Me Itni Publicity Kyu Dete Firte Ho…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram