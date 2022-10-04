While Shah Rukh Khan takes cautious steps to revive his career in Bollywood, his children are all set to foray too. Suhana Khan is a part of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and Aryan Khan is taking the necessary steps to find a place behind the cameras. But they’re currently being massively trolled for ignoring the paparazzi members at an event. Scroll below for all the details.

Yesterday marked the screening of Anand L Rai’s Maja Ma starring Madhuri Dixit in lead. Many celebrities including Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, Rohit Saraf, Karan Johar, Maniesh Malhotra, Kunal Kemmu, Rhea Chakraborty, Nora Fatehi amongst others were seen posing on the red carpet as they attended the event.

Aryan Khan was also seen arriving at the event in a white hoodie, cargo pants and matching sneakers. As usual, Shah Rukh Khan’s son avoided the paparazzi and did not pose for them. The media persons could be heard requesting, “bhai bhai bhai wait” as he moved past the red carpet but he maintained his signature poker face as he looked at the cameras.

Following him was sister Suhana Khan who looked stunning in a checkered jacket and blue denim. She could be seen smiling as she fixed her hair but refrained from giving any pictures to the paps. As expected, netizens took to the comment section and began trolling the siblings for their attitude.

A user wrote, “Faltu me itni publicity kyu dete firte ho kuchh achha karne do phir do publicity aur jo achha kar rahe hain unko do.”

Another wrote, “Ghamandi he bahut @___aryan___”

“Attitude dikha rha hai khud se to kch hai ni baap ke diye pr b aitra rha hai,” read a comment.

“Faltu Attitude….Chal nikal,” another commented.

Do you think Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan should have posed for the paps?

