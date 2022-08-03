Even before her big Bollywood debut, she’s one of the most popular star kids on social media. Yes, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. She’ll soon be seen in Netflix’s original film Archies and fans are really excited to see her on the big screen. Last night, the diva was spotted along with Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and her son Agastya Nanda who’ll also be seen in the film alongside Suhana. Now, netizens are reacting to her latest spotting and comparing her look with Kylie Jenner’s. Scroll below to watch the video.

Suhana happens to be really popular on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram. Her Instagram feed is quite aesthetically pleasing with colourful pictures and picturesque backgrounds. Talking about her latest spotting, the 22-year-old was spotted at a restaurant with her family and friends.

Suhana Khan looked gorgeous as ever in a black-coloured crop top that she styled with a pair of baggy jeans. She donned a neat hair bun with a middle parting and accessorised the look with small gold hoop earrings.

Suhana Khan also carried a luxury baguette bag to finish off her look and looked stylish as ever in the outfit. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started reacting to it and started comparing the star kid with Kylie Jenner and a user on Instagram commented, “For a moment i thought what’s kylie jenner doing with Farah khan ??!!! 🤣” Another user commented, “Suhana looks like kylie jenner here🔥” A third user commented, “Kardashian vibes 😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens going gaga over Suhana Khan’s style wardrobe? Tell us in the comments below.

