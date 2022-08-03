Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is well known for films like Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), 100% Love (2011), Tadakha (2013) and Manam (2014). He is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha alongside superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While the Telugu actor is busy promoting the film, he was recently spotted outside Bollywood’s maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was seen wearing a black tee with a pair of beige pants. He slipped into a white pair of shoes.

Naga Chaitanya also sported a big smile for the cameras as he made his way from SLB’s office to his car. He even waved at the paparazzi before he board his car. Take a look at the pics below:

Soon after the pics went viral, fans of the Telugu star began asking Sanjay Leela Bhansali to collaborate with Naga for Devdas. A user wrote, “Ask Bhansali to make Devdas with him” while another user wrote, “Bollywood’s biggest (filmmaker) finally extracting our hidden gem.”

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, Nageswara Rao had originally starred in the Telugu version of Devdas, which was released in 1953. The film is still considered to be one of the iconic movies in the Telugu film industry.

Meanwhile, the Telugu actor will soon start working on his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. He was last seen in the Telugu film Thank You. While the film received mixed reviews, it failed to make a mark at the box office.

Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu romantic drama ‘Love Story’ was released last year, however, went to become a blockbuster.

