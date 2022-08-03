Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were lovebirds that no one ever saw falling apart. The duo fell in love back in 2010 while working on Ye Maaya Chesave and dated for almost 7 years before tying the knot in 2017. It was last year that the couple separated and have been grabbing headlines over their divorce ever since.

It was Samantha Ruth Prabhu who sparked rumours of divorce after she removed ‘Akkineni’ from her Instagram handle last year. Soon after, as the reports grew stronger, the couple announced their split. Recently, on Koffee With Karan Season 7, the Oo Antava actress hinted that there were still hard feelings and rifts. Naga, on the other hand, said he wouldn’t mind working with his ex-wife professionally.

There have been a lot of conversations going around Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce. Not only has it become the ‘hot’ topic but is also overshadowing their professional life. And the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is certainly not happy about it. He instead finds it ‘frustrating.’

Talking about the same with Bollywood Life, Naga Chaitanya said, “I have sort of built myself to not let my personal life affect my professional life. But obviously, when the personal life is put in the forefront, it becomes the headline more than your professional life. That gets really frustrating. You don’t want people to connect your personal life to your professional life because I don’t connect it and I have created a very clear barrier between the both.”

Naga Chaitanya continued, “It is sad sometimes to see out of nowhere they are connecting my personal life to my films, what someone said and what happened. But unfortunately, that’s the way it is today, news replaces news, so I just teach myself to keep working harder at my work and made sure my work shines. And eventually, it will.”

On the personal front, the gossip mill suggests that Naga is now seeing Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

