Bollywood superstar star Salman Khan and South’s megastar Chiranjeevi have always been pretty vocal about the special bond they share off-screen. Just a few months back the fans got sweet news which announced that Salman and his good friend Chiranjeevi are all set to star together in a film titled Godfather.

For the unversed, Khan is all set to have a cameo in his special friends’ upcoming next. While everyone adores their friendship, did you know that keeping the professional aspect intact, Salman was offered a whopping amount for his small cameo in the film? Read on to know the whole deet.

Coming straight to the topic, according to reports Salman Khan was offered a jaw-dropping amount of 20 crores for his cameo in Chiranjeevi‘s Godfather! Yes, you read that absolutely right.

The whole story goes as, when Chiranjeevi signed the film GodFather which is the remake of Malayalam star Mohan starrer Lucifer, the Telugu megastar could only think of his best friend Salman Khan starring in the film too. With just a phone call Salman was onboard with the plan. However, when the producers of the film were offering 20 crores for Khan’s cameo in the film, Salman got upset and threatened to back off from the film as he wanted to do it completely free.

A source close to the development had told Bollywood Hungama, “Chiranjeevi’s producers wanted to pay Salman Rs. 15-20 crore for his guest appearance in Godfather. But Salman was adamant. He told Chiranjeevi he wouldn’t do the cameo if they insisted on paying him. Salman’s words to Chiranjeevi were, ‘If I was to ask you to do a role in my film would you charge for it?’ The question left Chiranjeevi moved and speechless.”

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan declining 20 crores for his cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

