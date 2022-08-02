No matter how much hate he receives for his over-the-top films, Salman Khan still remains to be one of the most loved Indian superstars. Ever since the news of him getting a death threat broke on the internet, fans across the country are praying for his well-being. Now Rakhi Sawant too has offered support to the actor. Scroll below to know the details.

For those who don’t know, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly threatened Salman. A letter, which is claimed to be written by the Bishnoi gang, was discovered in the vicinity of Salman’s residence in Mumbai. Reportedly, it had a matter stating the actor will be killed soon just like late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Following this, the Dabangg actor applied for a gun license for his security, which was granted yesterday by Mumbai Police.

Sharing her happiness about Salman Khan securing a gun license, Rakhi Sawant said, “I am very happy. I have to tell him, ‘Salman sir, you don’t take tension, nothing will happen’. He has the blessings of the whole nation and I also pray for him day and night,” as she addressed media during her night out with boyfriend Adil Durrani.

Rakhi Sawant even offered to be Salman Khan’s bodyguard if needed. “If the need arises, I am ready to be Salman Khan’s bodyguard. If he is walking here, I’ll walk in front of him. If anyone shoots, the bullet will hit me… it won’t hit bhai,” she added.

Meanwhile, Salman received a death threat in a letter after a few days later the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. Lawrence Bishnoi is said to be directly linked with Moose Wala’s murder.

