The Kapil Sharma Show actors know how to leave their audience entertained at every point in time. Whether it is Krushna Abhishek or Bharti Singh and others, they’re equally hilarious in real life as well. Sudesh Lehri has now opened up on his ‘hate marriage’ with his wife Mamta Lehri and isn’t scared of the consequences! Scroll below for details.

One would be surprised to learn that Sudesh got marriage at the age of 16. Yes, you heard that right! The comedian says he couldn’t fall in love and hence, calls it a ‘hate marriage.’ He also revealed that his wife struggles with English and he’s not allowed to speak that language at home.

Sudesh Lehri in a conversation with Maniesh Paul revealed, “My wife doesn’t understand English and I am not allowed to joke in the house. I vent out my frustration in English because she doesn’t understand. I had a hate marriage. Mujhe pyaar nhi hua. Toh hate marriage and I say it proudly. Sometimes even hate marriages run smoothly.”

Detailing his relationship, Sudesh Lehri added, “That time, wo free me mil gayi. Aaj ke zamane me kitna kharch hai batao. When I got married, I was very young. I was playing in orchestra. So they thought I might get married elsewhere. She was in our acquaintances. One day I got frustrated and told them I will get married. My family got her from a wedding, which she was attending. They took us to a temple and we got married in presence of just a few people.”

The hilarious twist was when Sudesh spoke of the consequences of making such a revelation on a public platform. “You told me to speak the truth and I spoke the truth. Ghar jaake joote chappal kha lunga. Usme kya hai. Ek do joote k liye panga thodi lunga,” he laughed.

