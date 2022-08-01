There have been various instances when actors had fallen prey to a death hoax. From artists such as Lucky Ali, Paresh Rawal, Kirron Kher and even Shah Rukh Khan as well. Similarly, TV star Divyanka Tripathi fans went into a tizzy after a rumour about her passing away due to a road accident went viral a few years ago. However, the actress was quick to respond to such rumours and recalled receiving freaked-out calls from family. Scroll below to read more.

The actress made her debut in a telefilm for Doordarshan and later went on to anchor a show called Akash Vani. The actress acted in shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Teri Meri Love Stories, among others. However, it was Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Karan Patel that helped her come into major limelight.

Coming back to the topic, in 2017 Divyanka Tripathi found herself going viral for all the wrong reasons. During the time, a rumoured spread across Twitter that the actress has passed away in a road accident. Soon after the issue escalated, the actress herself took to the micro-blogging site and spoke about the same. In an interview, the actress even shared how she received freaked-out calls from her loved ones.

Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Someone’s spreading news about me being in #RIPmode. Guys I’m very much alive. Please don’t trouble my friends and family with such rumours.”

Someone's spreading news about me being in #RIPmode. Guys I'm very much alive. Please don't trouble my friends and family with such rumours. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) September 1, 2017

Soon after she updated about her health, her fans were super relieved with it. However, many were even left angry thinking about who could have started the rumours.

Divyanka Tripathi later spoke with the Times of India and said, “People are believing some stupid rumours and then calling up my people to say that I have met with an accident and I am dead. I am getting freaked-out calls from my loved ones. So I had to go public so that people don’t believe such stories.”

