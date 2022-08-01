Uorfi Javed is back to where she belongs from. The Internet sensation has once again grabbed everyone’s attention and got everyone talking with her latest video. After posing n*de on red roses, the OTT star has once again stripped down to almost nothing in a new Insta post. A few days back we brought you Uorfi Javed’s photos from her Insta stories where she was seen wearing a one-b**b bikini top. In the viral photos, the actress was seen covering her assets with her left hand while looking sultrily into the cameras.

For the unversed, the Internet sensation was recently in the news when she was seen lying on a bed of roses while covering her assets with rose petals.

Uorfi Javed has once again taken the bold step leaving netizens in shock. This afternoon, the OTT star posted a video of her s*xy self. The clip not only took the web by storm but also got her compared to Ranveer Singh. In the viral video, Uorfi Javed is wearing nothing but a set of neon green wires tied around her body. To leave everyone shocked, she’s seen covering her b**bs with her hands while wearing beige hipsters.

Uorfi tied her hair in a sleek high bun decorating it with red roses while sporting Kundan heavy choker set pairing it with a small Nath. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

We wonder if Uorfi Javed is trying to react and support Ranveer Singh in n*de controversy in her own style. The actress had earlier lent her support for the Sooryavanshi actor when netizens had dragged her name while supporting the actor. In her long Insta post, she had written, “People can support Ranveer without bringing me in between, also everyone who is forgetting here, I’ve been trolled mercilessly, slut shamed, given rape threats, death threats for everything and anything. Everyone stop acting like the world has been nice to me. I’ve endured my part of abuses, trolling and what not. If a stupid Ngo decides to file a case against Ranveer, why y’ll taking it out on me. This again shows the hypocricy.”

Coming back to her n*de video, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

