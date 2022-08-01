Asim Riaz rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. He was the biggest rival of Sidharth Shukla and both were competing for the winner trophy in Top 2. The rapper lost that battle but won a million hearts when he beautifully paid his last respects to the late actor. He’s currently trending over his shirtless picture that bares it all! Scroll below to know why he’s being compared to Ranveer Singh.

A lot of noise was made when Ranveer Singh recently posed n*de for an international magazine. While most found it highly appealing, there remained a section that claimed their “sentiments” were hurt. The entire event fast-tracked into a controversy with Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Ram Gopal Varma, Arjun Kapoor and others coming in support of the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor.

It seems like Asim Riaz took the opportunity to flaunt his perfectly toned physique as he shared throwback pictures from one of his highly sensuous shoot. He could be seen leaving little for imagination as she showcased his pelvic area in one of the pictures.

Another black and white picture witnessed him partially flashing his b*tt and most couldn’t help but drool over those chiseled abs. As much has Asim Riaz received praises for his pictures, a certain section starting comparing him and even blamed Ranveer Singh for the latest trend.

A comment read, “Ranveer bhayya ne sabko bigaad diya”

Another wrote, “Ranveer singh pt2 //-“

A troll wrote, “Sasta Ranbir singh”

“salle sab nange horre hai…ye ho kya gaya hai is desh ko,” a comment read.

Another troll wrote, “Bacha hi kiya puri utar do bhai “

Check out the string of pictures shared by Asim Riaz below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

Well, we can’t keep our eyes off such hot pictures of Asim Riaz, what about you?

