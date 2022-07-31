Alia Bhatt looks super cute and stylish every time she steps out of the house and there is no denying that. While the actress is all set to welcome her first kid with hubby Ranbir Kapoor, we have to say the pregnancy glow has only added to her beauty and how.

Alia, who is currently busy promoting her first production venture – Darlings, is giving us one fashion goal after another and all the mommies-to-be out there need to take note of it. While she recently paired her husband dearest’s blazer over a shimmery mini dress, this now slayed in all her desi glory while rocking an Anarkali kurta.

While the ensemble hides Alia Bhatt’s baby bump – we feel she’s hiding it and may reveal it with a cute photoshoot, we are surely loving her giving us both Indian and western fashion goals. Scroll below to know more about her recent look and why we feel you may play ‘Kesariya Tera Rang Hai Piya’ after checking out her look.

While promoting Darlings in the city yesterday, Alia Bhatt opted for a stylish but comfortable black V-neck Anarkali kurta. Featuring delicate gold marodi and mirror embroidery over the mid-length sleeves, side of the kurta, sleeve hem and neckline – the actress paired the top with a pair of black straight pants and a matching dupatta. The actress styled the Indian ensemble with jhumka earrings, a couple of rings and a tiny black bindi between her eyebrows.

While she went for a centre-parted free hairdo falling in soft waves, Alia opted for a no-makeup look compromising of a nude lip shade. Simple and elegant and something the Udta Punjab actress pulls off like a pro.

What are your thoughts about this black ethnic look of Alia Bhatt? Do you wish she opts for something a little more tight-fitting so that we see her baby bump?? Let us know in the comments.

