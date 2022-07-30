Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never miss an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances. Be it their airport looks, red carpet appearances or city sightings, they never shy away from giving their fans couple goals. Last night, the couple walked the ramp as showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 and stole it with their earth-shattering chemistry and royal vibe. Scroll below to take a look at their mesmerising pictures.

Advertisement

Because of the global pandemic, the annual gala of ace designer Manish happened after three years. It was undoubtedly a star-studded event with Gauri Khan, Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi and others in attendance but as soon as the showstoppers appeared on the ramp, everything else around them became dull and they shone like a diamond in the sky.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone wore a heavy embroidered ivory-coloured lehenga which came with an attached long cape dupatta and a plunging neckline blouse. She accessorised her ethnic attire with a heavy kundan choker on her neck and kundan studded earrings to go with it. For makeup, DP went heavy on the eyes with a smokey glam look, nude lips, bold brows, messy hairdo and loads of highlighter on her cheeks and collarbones.

Ranveer Singh on the other hand, wore a black bandhgala suit with heavy floral embroidery over it. He donned his signature ponytail to finish the look and looked dapper as ever in the same.

Take a look at their pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

OH MY MY. What in the name of god are these two beautiful people!

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turning muse for Manish Malhotra’s fashion show? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Malaika Arora Oozes S*xiness As She Struts The Ramp In A Plunging Neck-Thigh High Slit Dress Looking Like A Goddess!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram