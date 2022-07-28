We have always admired our actresses in their red carpet looks and party-ready avatars but we’re also big fans of seeing stars rock their swimsuits, bikini and beach wear outfits. The stars never fail to look like supermodels and stunning in their beach wear choices and it’s surely worth taking notes from their wardrobe choices! If you’re planning a vacay, take a look at the these Bollywood actresses’ looks which will have you beach-ready in no time!

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia is renowned for having radiant natural beauty and in this bandeau bikini, she flaunts that to the T. The colour also complemented her incredibly well and instantly made her look gorgeous and refreshed. We love!

2. Chitrangda Singh

The stunning woman consistently tops the list for styling, and as you can see Chitrangda Singh styles her bikini like a queen! She was seen blowing us away with her look which consisted of pairing a blue balconette bikini with a stunning white crochet kimono and shorts. She hands down has our hearts with this sizzling hot look!

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif‘s green floral skirtini beachwear with a slit skirt is a sight to lust over! The trend-setting queen of the big screen has been killing roles and looks constantly and we give an absolute thumbs up to this cute yet chic outfit. It reminds us of a sunny day by the pool in Goa!

4. Sara Ali Khan

Sara is the ideal role model for simplicity and natural beauty at its best. Isn’t the actress’ beach outfit of black shorts and a white top one of the most popular beach looks today? It’s totally doable by girls and women alike and we’re taking notes on her looks, for sure!

5. Tara Sutaria

The Ek Villain Returns actress opted for a fashionable a beach breakfast we say! She slayed it in a deep-neck crop top and white skirt which really highlighted her physique perfectly. Sheis definitely on the top of our list when it comes to vacay looks!

Bollywood and fashion go hand in hand and these actresses prove just that. Whose outfit would you choose for your next beach vacay?

