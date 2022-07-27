After giving a stellar performance in Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna was bestowed with the title ‘National Crush’. The actress, who became a household name with her films in down South, won everyone’s heart with her last blockbuster Pan-India film starring Allu Arjun in the lead. A few days back, Rashmika oozed glam as she debuted on the red carpet of a fashion show. The actress looked breathtakingly sexy in a red short dress with a plunging neckline.

For those who don’t know, on the red carpet, the actress was even seen telling paps that it is her first time at such an award function.

After her red carpet debut, Rashmika Mandanna has now made her ramp debut and we’re loving it. The diva recent turned muse for designer Varun Bahl. The actress became the showstopper at the FDCI Indian Couture Week 2022. For her ramp debut, she donned a red embellished lehenga with a strappy blouse that had stones on the waist. Rashmika paired her look with nude lips, shimmer eye shadow and perfectly contoured cheekbones.

Keeping the highlighter on point, Rashmika let her wavy hair down. She accessorised her look with stone choked and a matching fingering. All in all the actress looked like a perfect Bollywood doll. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, a few photos from the sets of the film were leaked on the internet. Animal is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga,

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of Sita Ramam alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She is all set to mark her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and will also be in Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal. That apart she also has Goodbye and Pushpa 2 in the pipeline.

