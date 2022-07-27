Vanessa Hudgens is busy living her best life even when she is not busy with her work life. Just recently, she surprised her fans by going back to the sets of High School Musical. Her visit was followed by Zac Efron’s, which prompted some fans to speculate about the reprisal of their iconic roles for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Advertisement

That will be a dream come true for many. Besides the walk down memory lane, of which she gave a glimpse on Instagram, Vanessa shared photos from her pal and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette party in Mexico.

Advertisement

Now, the Tick, Tick…Boom! actress has posted pics from her fun beach day where she rocked a gorgeous bright red bikini and stood out from the serene background. Vanessa Hudgens shouted summer while showing off her curves and toned midriff. The actress’ swimwear consisted of a pair of high-legged bottoms and an underwire bikini top.

There was silver detailing on the bikini top, which matched with the diamond belly button ring, a gold anklet, and a matching tennis bracelet. Vanessa Hudgens had hair clutched with a claw clip, and though her eyes were covered with the futuristic cat-eye-shaped sunglasses, one can sense the mesmerising gaze from behind those.

She had posted photos from the same day previously, and it had featured Vince Rossi as well. Hudgens captioned this one with sun emojis, and for the latest one, she wrote, “Nature just makes everything better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Even though Vanessa Hudgens chose to not layer her fit, there is no harm in doing that. One can also style this kind of bikini with a sheer, see-through sarong in white. A good pair of light blue denim booty shorts will also go well.

Stick to Koimoi for more Fashion stuff!

Must Read: Selena Gomez Oozes Oomph In A Sheer Versace Gown For 30th Birthday Bash & Her Ravishing Beauty Is Making Us Scream “Look At Her Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram