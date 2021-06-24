Vanessa Hudgens On Finding Love Through Dating App: "Cannot Get Over The Fact That It Happened"

Actress Vanessa Hudgens says she never fancied finding love on a dating app, and yet ended up meeting the new man in her life, American baseball star Cole Tucker, over Zoom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I still cannot get over the fact that it happened. I remember during quarantine I was single, and I thought I’ll go on a date. I always said I would never go on a dating app and then I found myself on the dating app. I was working in New York and my girlfriend would want to help, and they added me to a group text. Everyone’s sending gifts of themselves like Joe Jonas had a little herbal aroma and I had a GIF of myself,” she said.

“Then, there’s a gift in the group chat of a baseball player and sliding onto the chat. I thought it was a joke. So, I just responded and we started talking. It’s wild that we found each other over zoom,” Vanessa Hudgens added on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

Must Read: Did You Know? Johnny Depp Got His First Hollywood Film Thanks To Nicolas Cage & A Game Of Monopoly!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube