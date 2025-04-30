Coachella 2011 was every influencer’s dream — scorching sun, iconic fits, and celebs swarming like bees to a music-fueled flower field. There, Vanessa Hudgens, in full festival goddess mode, was doing her thing. However, the actress unintentionally kicked off one of the most heated celeb festival conspiracies. One snapshot. One suspicious finger lick. And suddenly, the Disney darling was caught in the eye of a media hurricane.

That’s one way to swerve a scandal. In the now-infamous pic, Hudgens is seen dipping her finger into a small pouch filled with something white — and yep, she pops it right into her mouth. People online were convinced she was dabbling with drugs. But her team shut down the gossip fast. According to her representative, that substance was white chocolate. The Hollywood beauty didn’t speak about it at the time. But a couple of years later, she addressed it head-on. And her response was cool as ice.

“I couldn’t do anything but laugh,” Vanessa Hudgens told Marie Claire. “It’s amazing how people like to create something out of absolutely nothing.” Years later, Vanessa looked back on the chaos with some serious perspective. “I am human like everyone else. I am aware that there are people who look up to me. When mistakes are made, they aren’t intentional, and I constantly push myself to be a better person,” the High School Musical star asserted.

The American artist didn’t dodge it, but she didn’t let it define her, either. And clearly, she’s moved on with a stronger sense of self. “I am so comfortable with myself, honing in on what I love and what makes me powerful. So I don’t really care if someone doesn’t like it, because I love it,” Hudgens added.

So, to answer the million-dollar question: was it cocaine? Nope. Not even close. Just a misunderstood moment at a music festival that snowballed into a full-on internet myth.

