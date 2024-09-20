Vanessa Hudgens landed stardom playing Gabriella Montez in Disney’s High School Musical. The actress became a cultural phenomenon at an early age, which launched her career in both film and music.

While the actress expanded her acting skills in other projects like Sucker Punch, Netflix’s The Princess Switch, Beastly, and The Knight Before Christmas, among others, her major breakthrough from High School Musical continued to show her talent in live musicals like Grease Live! And Rent: Live, and contributed significantly to her net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress’s net worth is estimated to be $16 million. Following her fame from high school musicals alongside Zac Efron, the actress has starred in big projects like Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and Bad Boys for Life.

Born in Salinas, California, Hudgens on December 14, 1988, Hudgens was raised in various places up and down the West Coast of the United States. Her sister, Stella Hudgens, is also an actress. At 10, the actress started performing in local musical theatre productions, including The King and I, Cinderella, Carousel, The Wizard of Oz, and The Music Man. Before getting the role in High School Musical, Hudgens was cast in an episode of Still Standing and then guest starred in an episode of Robbery Homicide Division. After that, she made her debut in the film Thirteen.

Hudgens’ portrayal in High School Musical not only gained her massive fame but also showcased her other talent. She recorded several songs for the film’s soundtrack, which became a commercial hit, especially Breaking Free, which topped at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. Following the success, she released her debut studio album, V, certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. In 2007, Hudgens reprised her role of Gabriella in High School Musical 2, followed by High School Musical 3: Senior Year in 2008.

Reflecting on her personal life, Hudgens dated her High School Musical co-star Efron from 2005 to 2010. She then dated Austin Butler from 2011 to 2020 and is now married to Cole Tucker.

Over the years, Hudgens has owned some luxurious and impressive real estate. In 2008, she bought a 5,200-square-foot, six-bedroom, and six-and-a-half-bathroom home in California for $2.75 million. She sold the three-story house for $3.15 million in 2019. She now owns a $1 million condo in Brooklyn.

