When Taylor Swift’s love life was amid her high-profile relationships with Jake Gyllenhaal and Connor Kennedy, rumors swirled about a potential romance with Zac Efron.

During 2011 and 2012, Swift and Efron were often seen together, leading to speculation about their relationship. Although Efron was newly single after his long-term relationship with Vanessa Hudgens and was rumored to be involved with Lily Collins, the media’s attention and paparazzi photos only fueled the gossip. However, despite the speculation, neither Swift nor Efron ever confirmed a romance.

The two A-list stars first met on The Lorax, where they worked as voice actors. However, it wasn’t until the two began promoting the film together that the media caught the attention. A source once explained the relationship between Swift and Efron adding, “Swift has been talking about him non-stop since her breakup with Tom [Hiddleston]. She’s always said she feels a strong connection to Zac, but could never act on it because they’ve always been dating other people. Taylor and Zac have always been pretty flirty with each other. She’s reached out to Zac and told him that they should hang out and maybe go to dinner together, and he’s into it. It just hasn’t happened yet because of their schedules.”

Clearly, there was some chemistry between Efron and Swift, but the Baywatch actor claimed that nothing was going on between the two. However, the comments about what he said about the Bad Blood singer are what made it impossible for the speculations to turn down. A source revealed, “He [Zac] has been letting his friends know that he is down to see what Taylor is all about. He likes her music and thinks she is sexy so he is telling friends he is curious what it would be like to have Taylor Swift as a girlfriend.”

Furthermore, Swift spoke only nice things about the actor while promoting their movie The Lorax. But when she called him “awesome”, the media quickly forgot about her comment where she clarified their relationship. The singer admitted that the actor is awesome but they are not a couple. She explained that despite the speculation often surrounding co-stars, especially those who work closely together on projects, their situation was different. Swift pointed out that their collaboration was for an animated movie, where they recorded their voiceovers separately from different locations.

Despite giving their best explanation to shut down the rumors, people still believe that Swift and Efron dated to this day.

